HelloFresh SE Boosts Q3 Efficiency & Invests in Future Growth.

HelloFresh SE reported a 9.3% year-on-year decline in Q3 2025 revenue on a constant currency basis, with a focus on acquiring higher quality customers and increasing Average Order Value (AOV) by 3.8%.

The company achieved a robust Contribution Margin of 24.5% of revenue, despite a decline in order volume and operational complexities from expanding meal kit and ready-to-eat (RTE) menus.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2025 was €40.3 million, with a double-digit margin for meal kits and a negative margin for RTE due to investments in food manufacturing processes and brand equity.

HelloFresh generated a Free Cash Flow of €170.4 million in the first nine months of 2025, marking a 470% year-over-year increase.

The company reconfirmed its guidance for fiscal year 2025, expecting a revenue decrease of 6% to 8% and AEBITDA between €415 million and €465 million.

CEO Dominik Richter emphasized the strategic shift towards product investments and customer experience improvements, aiming for high margins and future business growth.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at HelloFresh is on 30.10.2025.

