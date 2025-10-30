Knorr-Bremse: Rail Success Drives Profit Boost

Knorr-Bremse's order intake rose to €6.4 billion, with a high order book of €7.4 billion, driven by strong demand in the Rail division.

Consolidated revenues remained stable at €5.8 billion despite significant exchange rate effects.

Operating EBIT increased to €749 million, with an operating EBIT margin of 12.8%, achieving the highest profitability in 16 quarters at 13.3% in Q3.

Free cash flow rose by nearly 30% to €319 million, reflecting strong operational performance and working capital optimization.

The BOOST 2026 strategy program aims to unlock new growth potential through strategic investments, including the acquisition of electronics provider duagon.

Knorr-Bremse confirmed its EBIT and cash flow guidance for 2025, expecting revenues between €7.8 billion and €8.1 billion, with an operating EBIT margin of 12.5% to 13.5%.

The next important date, Q3/25 Financial Results, at Knorr-Bremse is on 30.10.2025.

The price of Knorr-Bremse at the time of the news was 80,85EUR and was up +0,09 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.001,30PKT (-0,78 %).





