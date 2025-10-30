Befesa's Q3 2025: EBITDA Soars 27%, Net Income Rockets 318%!

Befesa reported a 27% increase in adjusted EBITDA to €62m in Q3 2025 and a 318% increase in net income to €21m.

The company's net leverage improved significantly to x2.59 in September 2025, down from x3.36 in September 2024, with expectations to fall below x2.5 by year-end.

Total revenue decreased by 3% to €892m in the first nine months of 2025, while adjusted EBITDA grew by 15% to €174m.

The Steel Dust segment saw a 27% increase in adjusted EBITDA to €154m in 9M 2025, benefiting from favorable zinc treatment charges and improved zinc hedging prices.

The Aluminium Salt Slags segment faced challenges, with EBITDA decreasing to €23m due to compressed metal margins and issues in the European automotive sector.

Befesa confirmed its 2025 EBITDA guidance of €240m-€265m, expecting a strong Q4 driven by high volumes across all markets and strategic growth initiatives.

The next important date, Q3 2025 Quarterly Report and Conference Call, at Befesa is on 30.10.2025.

