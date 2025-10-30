Befesa's Q3 2025: EBITDA Soars 27%, Net Income Rockets 318%!
Befesa's financial prowess shines through as it reports impressive growth in Q3 2025, showcasing resilience and strategic acumen. With a notable 27% surge in adjusted EBITDA and a remarkable 318% leap in net income, Befesa navigates market challenges with finesse. The company's net leverage shows a promising decline, while revenue experiences a slight dip, underscoring a dynamic fiscal landscape. As the Steel Dust segment thrives, the Aluminium Salt Slags segment faces hurdles, yet Befesa remains optimistic about a robust year-end performance.
- Befesa reported a 27% increase in adjusted EBITDA to €62m in Q3 2025 and a 318% increase in net income to €21m.
- The company's net leverage improved significantly to x2.59 in September 2025, down from x3.36 in September 2024, with expectations to fall below x2.5 by year-end.
- Total revenue decreased by 3% to €892m in the first nine months of 2025, while adjusted EBITDA grew by 15% to €174m.
- The Steel Dust segment saw a 27% increase in adjusted EBITDA to €154m in 9M 2025, benefiting from favorable zinc treatment charges and improved zinc hedging prices.
- The Aluminium Salt Slags segment faced challenges, with EBITDA decreasing to €23m due to compressed metal margins and issues in the European automotive sector.
- Befesa confirmed its 2025 EBITDA guidance of €240m-€265m, expecting a strong Q4 driven by high volumes across all markets and strategic growth initiatives.
