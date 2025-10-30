SMT Scharf AG: On Track for Success in Q3 2025!

Consolidated revenue for SMT Scharf AG increased to EUR 70.9 million in the first nine months of 2025, with EBIT reaching EUR 2.4 million.

The full consolidation of joint venture partner Xinsha and growth in the Tunnel Logistics segment contributed positively to revenue growth.

The company confirmed its 2025 outlook, expecting consolidated revenue between EUR 100 million and EUR 120 million, with operating earnings (EBIT) ranging from EUR 0.5 million to EUR 2.5 million.

China was the most important market for SMT Scharf, contributing EUR 34.1 million to total revenue, while revenue in Russia dropped significantly due to ongoing sanctions.

Revenue in the Coal Mining segment rose to EUR 51.3 million, and the Tunnel Logistics segment saw significant growth due to a major project in the Middle East.

SMT Scharf is focusing on innovative, sustainable solutions for the mining industry, including the development of a battery-driven overhead monorail system for firedamp-prone pits.

