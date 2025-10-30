SMT Scharf AG: On Track for Success in Q3 2025!
SMT Scharf AG has set a robust financial pace in 2025, showcasing impressive revenue growth. With consolidated revenue soaring to EUR 70.9 million and EBIT hitting EUR 2.4 million, the company is on a promising trajectory. Key drivers include the full consolidation of Xinsha and a booming Tunnel Logistics segment. Looking ahead, SMT Scharf remains optimistic, projecting revenues up to EUR 120 million. Innovative strides, like the battery-driven monorail, underscore their commitment to sustainable mining solutions.
- Consolidated revenue for SMT Scharf AG increased to EUR 70.9 million in the first nine months of 2025, with EBIT reaching EUR 2.4 million.
- The full consolidation of joint venture partner Xinsha and growth in the Tunnel Logistics segment contributed positively to revenue growth.
- The company confirmed its 2025 outlook, expecting consolidated revenue between EUR 100 million and EUR 120 million, with operating earnings (EBIT) ranging from EUR 0.5 million to EUR 2.5 million.
- China was the most important market for SMT Scharf, contributing EUR 34.1 million to total revenue, while revenue in Russia dropped significantly due to ongoing sanctions.
- Revenue in the Coal Mining segment rose to EUR 51.3 million, and the Tunnel Logistics segment saw significant growth due to a major project in the Middle East.
- SMT Scharf is focusing on innovative, sustainable solutions for the mining industry, including the development of a battery-driven overhead monorail system for firedamp-prone pits.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at SMT Scharf is on 30.10.2025.
The price of SMT Scharf at the time of the news was 6,9000EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
