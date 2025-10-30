SIG Group Unveils Value-Boosting Reset at Investor Update
SIG Group AG is set to redefine its future, focusing on strategic growth and market expansion, while aiming for robust financial performance and shareholder returns.
Foto: SIG Group
- SIG Group AG is implementing a performance reset to optimize value creation, focusing on portfolio optimization, operational improvement, and capital discipline.
- The company aims to apply its aseptic technology to new markets, including spouted pouch and parts of the bag-in-box portfolio.
- SIG's initiatives are expected to improve mid-term margins by 150 basis points after inflation.
- For 2026, SIG anticipates revenue growth of 0-2% at constant currency and constant resin, with an adjusted EBIT margin above 2025 levels.
- Medium-term guidance includes revenue growth of 3-5% and an adjusted EBIT margin increase to above 16.5%, with net leverage expected to fall below 2.5x by 2027.
- SIG plans to reinstate dividends for the year ending December 31, 2026, with a payout ratio of 30-50% of adjusted net income.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at SIG Group is on 03.03.2026.
The price of SIG Group at the time of the news was 9,5050EUR and was up +0,11 % compared with the previous day.
