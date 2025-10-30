AMAG's Q3/2025 Earnings: Resilience Amid Market Challenges
In the face of adversity, AMAG Austria Metall AG has emerged as a beacon of resilience in Q3/2025. With revenues climbing by 5.4% and a robust cash flow, the company defies economic headwinds. As AMAG navigates the complexities of trade policies, it eyes a promising EBITDA outlook for 2025.
- AMAG Austria Metall AG demonstrated high resilience in Q3/2025 with stable earnings development despite a challenging environment.
- Revenues increased by 5.4% to EUR 1,137.0 million due to higher aluminium prices.
- EBITDA for the first nine months of 2025 was EUR 114.2 million, exceeding the lower end of the full-year forecast range.
- Net income after taxes decreased by 37.7% to EUR 33.8 million compared to the same period in 2024.
- Cash flow from operating activities grew by 23.3% to EUR 134.8 million, with free cash flow more than doubling to EUR 94.2 million.
- The outlook for 2025 anticipates EBITDA at the upper end of the EUR 110 million to EUR 130 million range, with continued challenges expected due to trade policy and economic conditions.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at AMAG Austria Metall is on 30.10.2025.
