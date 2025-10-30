Cicor Technologies to Acquire TT Electronics with Board's Backing
Cicor Technologies Ltd. is set to acquire TT Electronics Plc, aiming to create the largest global EMS business in niche markets, with a transaction valued at CHF 303 million and completion expected by mid-2026.
Foto: Cicor Management AG
- Cicor Technologies Ltd. intends to acquire UK-based TT Electronics Plc, with the TT Electronics Board of Directors supporting the offer.
- TT shareholders will receive 100 pence in cash and 0.0028 Cicor shares per TT share, valuing the transaction at approximately CHF 303 million (£287 million).
- The acquisition aims to create the largest global EMS business in the high mix, low volume segment, focusing on industrial, aerospace & defense, and healthcare technology markets.
- The combined group expects to generate revenues greater than CHF 1.2 billion and maintain sector-leading EBITDA margins.
- TT shareholders are expected to vote on the transaction in December 2025, with completion anticipated in the first half of 2026, subject to customary conditions and approvals.
- Upon completion, TT will delist from the London Stock Exchange, and TT shareholders will own approximately 10% of the enlarged Cicor Group.
The price of Cicor Technologies at the time of the news was 225,50EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
0,00 %
+12,89 %
+15,79 %
+11,08 %
+301,25 %
+429,96 %
+517,65 %
+178,40 %
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte