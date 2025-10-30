Mister Spex's Stephan Schulz-Gohritz Departs by October 31, 2025

Stephan Schulz-Gohritz will leave Mister Spex effective October 31, 2025, by mutual agreement.

He joined the company in January 2024 and took on overall responsibility from August 1, 2024.

Under his leadership, the SpexFocus restructuring and transformation program was initiated, leading to operational and financial improvements.

Nicola Brandolese, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, expressed gratitude for Schulz-Gohritz's contributions to the company's transformation and future growth.

Mister Spex will publish its 3rd quarter results for the financial year 2025 on November 13, 2025, with no impact on the previously adjusted outlook.

Mister Spex is a leading optical retailer in Germany, known for its omnichannel presence and innovative technologies, serving over 8 million customers across Europe.

The price of Mister Spex at the time of the news was 1,4600EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





