Vossloh: Strong Sales & EBIT Surge in Q3

Vossloh reported a 9.1% increase in third-quarter sales to €325.9 million and a 5.7% increase in nine-month sales to €908.5 million.

EBIT grew by 13.4% year-on-year to €31.3 million in the third quarter, with a cumulative nine-month EBIT of €76.2 million.

Orders received in the third quarter rose by 26.8% to €324.8 million, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.04 after nine months.

Free cash flow in the third quarter was €44.4 million, up from €38.9 million in Q3 2024.

The Sateba acquisition has been completed, and Vossloh expects full-year sales of €1.33 to €1.4 billion, with EBIT before PPA effects of €116 to €126 million.

The number of employees increased to 4,608 as of September 30, 2025, mainly due to growth in the Customized Modules division.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Vossloh is on 30.10.2025.

The price of Vossloh at the time of the news was 79,75EUR and was up +3,44 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 79,45EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,38 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.894,42PKT (-0,71 %).





