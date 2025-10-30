AIXTRON: Strong FCF Amid Volume Shifts & FX Headwinds

AIXTRON reported Q3/2025 revenues of EUR 119.6 million, placing it in the lower half of its guidance range due to a soft market environment.

The company shipped its 100th G10-SiC system and saw strong demand for its G10-AsP platform in AI-driven datacom laser applications.

AIXTRON adjusted its FY 2025 guidance to revenues between EUR 530 million and EUR 565 million, with a gross margin of 40% to 41% and an EBIT margin of 17% to 19%, due to currency headwinds and market conditions.

Order intake for the first nine months of 2025 was EUR 374.7 million, with a Q3 order intake of EUR 124.0 million, leading to a book-to-bill ratio of 1.04.

Free cash flow improved significantly to EUR 110.3 million in the first nine months of 2025, driven by optimized working capital and lower capital expenditures.

AIXTRON's cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 153.4 million as of September 30, 2025, with an equity ratio of 85%, indicating a strong financial position.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at AIXTRON is on 30.10.2025.

The price of AIXTRON at the time of the news was 12,888EUR and was up +0,08 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.001,30PKT (-0,78 %).






