ANDRITZ: Q3 2025 Sees Robust Orders & Steady Profits

ANDRITZ reported a 14.5% increase in order intake in Q3 2025 compared to Q3 2024, driven by strong demand in power generation sectors such as Pulp & Paper, Hydropower, and Environment & Energy.

The Pulp & Paper sector saw a significant order intake increase of 93.8% due to major projects in Asia and Europe, while Hydropower orders increased by 17.3% and Environment & Energy by 25.1%.

Despite the strong order intake, revenue in Q3 2025 decreased by 7.6% compared to Q3 2024, mainly due to lower order volumes in the previous year and negative currency translation effects.

The comparable EBITA margin remained stable at 8.9% in Q3 2025, but net income decreased by 6% compared to Q3 2024.

ANDRITZ confirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, expecting revenue between 8.0 billion EUR and 8.3 billion EUR, with a comparable EBITA margin between 8.6% and 9.0%.

The order backlog as of September 30, 2025, reached 10,799.3 MEUR, marking the second highest level in the company's history, with a 10.8% increase compared to the end of 2024.

The next important date, quarterly report, at Andritz is on 30.10.2025.

The price of Andritz at the time of the news was 62,73EUR and was down -0,32 % compared with the previous day.






