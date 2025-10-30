Scout24 Shines in Q3 2025, Eyes Upper-End Full-Year Forecast

Scout24 reported strong Q3 2025 results with a 15.0% revenue growth in Q3 and 15.3% for the first nine months, driven by strong customer demand and subscription growth.

The company achieved a significant increase in ordinary operating EBITDA by 16.5% to EUR 299.6 million, with a margin expansion to 61.9%.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the first nine months increased by 55.9% to EUR 2.64, while adjusted EPS grew by 20.3% to EUR 2.55.

Operating cash flow rose by 15.2% to EUR 225 million, and free cash flow increased by 17.1% to EUR 202.4 million.

The Management Board narrowed the full-year 2025 guidance towards the upper end for both revenue growth and ordinary operating EBITDA margin expansion.

Scout24's strategic initiatives included the implementation of HeyImmo, an AI-powered search assistant, and the acquisition of Fotocasa and Habitaclia to expand its European footprint.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Scout24 is on 30.10.2025.

The price of Scout24 at the time of the news was 100,40EUR and was up +2,06 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 24.151,50PKT (+0,11 %).





