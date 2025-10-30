RBI's 1-9/2025 Profit Soars 21% to Over EUR 1B (Excluding Russia)

RBI's consolidated profit for 1-9/2025, excluding Russia, exceeded EUR 1 billion, marking a 21% increase.

The main revenues for the period were EUR 1,561 million, showing a 2% quarter-on-quarter growth.

Loan origination accelerated in Q3 across Central Europe (CE) and Southeast Europe (SEE).

The CET1 ratio, excluding Russia, stood at 15.7%, while the group CET1 ratio was 18.2%.

Business reduction in Russia is ahead of schedule.

RBI confirmed its return on equity targets, aiming for a consolidated return on equity of at least 13% in the medium term, excluding Russia and certain provisions in Poland.

The next important date, quarterly report, at Raiffeisen Bank International is on 30.10.2025.

The price of Raiffeisen Bank International at the time of the news was 29,98EUR and was up +1,18 % compared with the previous day.






