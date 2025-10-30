Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock: FY2025 Financial Forecast Update

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company revised its consolidated financial forecast for FY2025, ending March 31, 2026, due to strategic pipeline decisions and foreign exchange impacts.

The revised revenue forecast is JPY 4,500 billion, a decrease of JPY 30 billion (0.7%) from the original forecast, mainly due to lower sales of ENTYVIO and VYVANSE.

Operating profit is expected to decrease by JPY 75 billion (15.8%) to JPY 400 billion, influenced by an unfavorable product mix and increased impairment losses.

Net profit attributable to owners is projected to be JPY 153 billion, down JPY 75 billion (32.9%), while profit before tax is expected to decrease by JPY 64 billion (20.8%) to JPY 243 billion.

Core operating profit is revised to JPY 1,130 billion, a decrease of JPY 10 billion (0.9%), with core EPS expected to be JPY 479, down JPY 6 (1.2%).

Management guidance indicates a low-single-digit percentage decline in core operating profit and core EPS for FY2025, contrasting with the original guidance of broadly flat performance.

The next important date, quarterly report, at Takeda Pharmaceutical Aktie is on 30.10.2025.

The price of Takeda Pharmaceutical Aktie at the time of the news was 23,700EUR and was down -1,37 % compared with the previous day.






