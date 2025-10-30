Almonty Industries, Zijin Gold International Company & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Zijin Gold International Company
|+11,17 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Ganfeng Lithium Group Ltd Registered (H)
|+9,51 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Quantum eMotion
|+7,76 %
|Hardware
|🟥
|DroneShield
|-7,21 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|Capcom
|-8,14 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|ZTE (H)
|-9,99 %
|Telekommunikation
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|EcoGraf
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Quantum eMotion
|Hardware
|🥉
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Arafura Rare earths
|Rohstoffe
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|154
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Kontron
|64
|Hardware
|🥉
|Gold
|50
|Rohstoffe
|InnoCan Pharma Corporation
|41
|Pharmaindustrie
|adidas
|38
|Freizeit
|Gerresheimer
|37
|Gesundheitswesen
