PUMA's Q3 Reset: Unveiling New Strategic Priorities
PUMA embarks on a bold journey to redefine its global standing, navigating financial hurdles and strategic shifts with a vision for the future.
Foto: Daniel Karmann - dpa
- PUMA is undergoing a strategic reset in Q3 2025, aiming to establish itself as a Top 3 global sports brand.
- Sales decreased by 10.4% (currency-adjusted) to €1,955.7 million, primarily due to the reset initiatives.
- Gross profit margin fell by 260 basis points to 45.2%, influenced by increased wholesale promotions and higher freight costs.
- Adjusted EBIT dropped to €39.5 million, while reported EBIT was €29.4 million, including one-time costs of €10.1 million.
- PUMA plans to reduce around 900 white-collar roles globally by the end of 2026 as part of an expanded cost efficiency program.
- The company confirmed its full-year 2025 outlook, expecting a low double-digit percentage decline in sales and a reported EBIT loss.
