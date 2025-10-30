LPKF Laser & Electronics Thrives in Tough 9-Month Report
LPKF Laser & Electronics SE is navigating the complex waters of 2025 with resilience and strategic foresight. Despite economic headwinds, LPKF reported a modest revenue uptick and is capitalizing on its innovative LIDE technology. With the 'North Star' program guiding its path, LPKF is poised for growth, particularly in the semiconductor arena.
- LPKF Laser & Electronics SE reported a 2% revenue increase to EUR 83.9 million in the first nine months of 2025, with an improved adjusted EBIT of EUR -0.8 million.
- The Electronics segment showed strong growth in Q3, particularly with PCB laser cutting systems, while the Solar segment faced challenges due to limited new orders.
- LPKF's LIDE technology is gaining traction in the semiconductor and display sectors, with significant growth potential driven by trends like next-generation computing.
- The "North Star" strategic programme was launched to enhance profitability and competitiveness, aiming for a double-digit EBIT margin and improved operations across various areas.
- The company adjusted its 2025 revenue forecast to EUR 115-125 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of 0-5%, reflecting challenging economic conditions.
- LPKF is strategically positioned for growth in the semiconductor market and sees potential in transitioning to perovskite technology in the Solar segment.
