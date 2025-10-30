LPKF Laser & Electronics Thrives in Tough 9-Month Report

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE reported a 2% revenue increase to EUR 83.9 million in the first nine months of 2025, with an improved adjusted EBIT of EUR -0.8 million.

The Electronics segment showed strong growth in Q3, particularly with PCB laser cutting systems, while the Solar segment faced challenges due to limited new orders.

LPKF's LIDE technology is gaining traction in the semiconductor and display sectors, with significant growth potential driven by trends like next-generation computing.

The "North Star" strategic programme was launched to enhance profitability and competitiveness, aiming for a double-digit EBIT margin and improved operations across various areas.

The company adjusted its 2025 revenue forecast to EUR 115-125 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of 0-5%, reflecting challenging economic conditions.

LPKF is strategically positioned for growth in the semiconductor market and sees potential in transitioning to perovskite technology in the Solar segment.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at LPKF Laser & Electronics is on 30.10.2025.

The price of LPKF Laser & Electronics at the time of the news was 7,1950EUR and was down -0,07 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.901,81PKT (+0,04 %).





