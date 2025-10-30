    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsLPKF Laser & Electronics AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu LPKF Laser & Electronics
    LPKF Laser & Electronics Thrives in Tough 9-Month Report

    LPKF Laser & Electronics SE is navigating the complex waters of 2025 with resilience and strategic foresight. Despite economic headwinds, LPKF reported a modest revenue uptick and is capitalizing on its innovative LIDE technology. With the 'North Star' program guiding its path, LPKF is poised for growth, particularly in the semiconductor arena.

    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • LPKF Laser & Electronics SE reported a 2% revenue increase to EUR 83.9 million in the first nine months of 2025, with an improved adjusted EBIT of EUR -0.8 million.
    • The Electronics segment showed strong growth in Q3, particularly with PCB laser cutting systems, while the Solar segment faced challenges due to limited new orders.
    • LPKF's LIDE technology is gaining traction in the semiconductor and display sectors, with significant growth potential driven by trends like next-generation computing.
    • The "North Star" strategic programme was launched to enhance profitability and competitiveness, aiming for a double-digit EBIT margin and improved operations across various areas.
    • The company adjusted its 2025 revenue forecast to EUR 115-125 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of 0-5%, reflecting challenging economic conditions.
    • LPKF is strategically positioned for growth in the semiconductor market and sees potential in transitioning to perovskite technology in the Solar segment.

    The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at LPKF Laser & Electronics is on 30.10.2025.

