Cherry SE's Q3 2025 Results: Focus on Cost & Liquidity
Cherry SE's Q3 2025 results highlight a strategic pivot towards cost efficiency and liquidity enhancement, with notable revenue growth yet unmet internal benchmarks.
- Cherry SE reported preliminary Q3 2025 results with a focus on cost reduction and liquidity management.
- Group revenue for Q3 2025 was EUR 24.7 million, an increase from EUR 22.6 million in Q3 2024, but results were below internal expectations.
- The GAMING & OFFICE PERIPHERALS segment saw revenue increase to EUR 16.7 million, with adjusted EBITDA improving to EUR 0.2 million.
- The DIGITAL HEALTH & SOLUTIONS segment had a slight revenue increase to EUR 6.5 million, but a decline in earnings due to higher material costs.
- Cherry SE reduced its cash burn rate significantly to EUR -8.8 million in the first nine months of 2025, with cash and cash equivalents at EUR 7.5 million as of 30 September 2025.
- The company is focusing on strengthening its balance sheet and streamlining distribution partnerships to reduce administrative complexity.
The next important date, Preliminary results for the third quarter of 2025, at Cherry is on 30.10.2025.
The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 0,5780EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.
