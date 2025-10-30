    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus

    AKTIE IM FOKUS

    97 Aufrufe 97 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Airbus winkt wieder Rekordhoch - Gewinn höher als gedacht

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Airbus-Aktien erreichen neuen Rekord bei 210,65 Euro.
    • Quartalsergebnis über Markterwartungen um 5 Prozent.
    • Auslieferungsziel von 820 Jets trotz Triebwerksengpass.
    AKTIE IM FOKUS - Airbus winkt wieder Rekordhoch - Gewinn höher als gedacht
    Foto: franz massard - stock.adobe.com

    FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Den Aktien von Airbus winkt am Donnerstagmorgen nach den Geschäftszahlen vom Vorabend ein neuerlicher Rekord. Auf der Handelsplattform Tradegate kosteten sie vorbörslich jedenfalls mit 210,65 Euro so viel, wie im Xetra-Handel noch nie. Gegenüber dem Xetra-Schluss legten sie damit gut ein Prozent zu.

    Das Quartalsergebnis je Aktie habe die Markterwartungen um 5 Prozent getoppt, schrieb JPMorgan-Experte David Perry. Auch der Barmittelzufluss sei höher als gedacht. Derweil bestätigte Airbus trotz knapper Triebwerke auch sein Auslieferungsziel von 820 Jets für das Gesamtjahr./ag/stk

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Airbus Group SE!
    Long
    198,00€
    Basispreis
    1,87
    Ask
    × 14,42
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Short
    224,40€
    Basispreis
    0,95
    Ask
    × 14,35
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    -----------------------
    dpa-AFX Broker - die Trader News von dpa-AFX
    -----------------------

    Airbus

    +2,93 %
    +1,87 %
    +6,80 %
    +16,56 %
    +50,44 %
    +91,27 %
    +247,19 %
    +233,41 %
    +1.087,84 %
    ISIN:NL0000235190WKN:938914

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Airbus Aktie

    Die Airbus Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,12 % und einem Kurs von 210,1 auf Tradegate (30. Oktober 2025, 08:52 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Airbus Aktie um +1,87 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +6,80 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Airbus bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 169,27 Mrd..

    Airbus zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 3,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,2000 %.

    Die letzten 9 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 221,00EUR. Von den letzten 9 Analysten der Airbus Aktie empfehlen 1 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 200,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 240,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von -7,39 %/+11,14 % bedeutet.




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Community Beiträge zu Airbus - 938914 - NL0000235190

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Airbus. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!


    Autor
    dpa-AFX
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    AKTIE IM FOKUS Airbus winkt wieder Rekordhoch - Gewinn höher als gedacht Den Aktien von Airbus winkt am Donnerstagmorgen nach den Geschäftszahlen vom Vorabend ein neuerlicher Rekord. Auf der Handelsplattform Tradegate kosteten sie vorbörslich jedenfalls mit 210,65 Euro so viel, wie im Xetra-Handel noch nie. Gegenüber …