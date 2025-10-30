Grammer AG Unveils 2025 Nine-Month Results!
Despite a revenue dip, strategic initiatives boosted profitability, with operating EBIT rising significantly. Regional and sector performances varied, yet the 2025 outlook remains optimistic.
Foto: vadimborkin - 258917169
- Revenue for the first nine months of 2025 declined by 5.8% to EUR 1,386.9 million due to a difficult market environment.
- Operating EBIT improved significantly to EUR 49.9 million with a margin of 3.6%, up from EUR 38.0 million and a margin of 2.6% in the same period of 2024.
- The "TOP 10 Measures" program contributed to improved profitability, with Group EBIT rising to EUR 42.4 million from EUR –2.4 million in the previous year.
- Revenue in the Automotive product area fell by 9.0%, while the Commercial Vehicles area saw stable development with a slight increase of 0.3%.
- The EMEA region experienced a slight revenue increase of 0.3%, while the AMERICAS and APAC regions saw declines of 19.5% and 8.9%, respectively.
- The outlook for 2025 remains unchanged, with expected revenue around EUR 1.9 billion and operating EBIT of approximately EUR 60 million, despite challenging macroeconomic conditions.
The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Grammer is on 30.10.2025.
The price of Grammer at the time of the news was 6,3500EUR and was up +1,60 % compared with the previous day.
+0,80 %
-1,55 %
0,00 %
-2,31 %
-7,30 %
-46,19 %
-61,63 %
-73,61 %
-51,68 %
