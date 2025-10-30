    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus

    Airbus erreichen wieder Rekordhoch - Gewinn höher als gedacht

    • Airbus-Aktien erreichen Rekordhoch von 216,85 Euro.
    • Jahresplus von 40% übertrifft Dax-Performance deutlich.
    • Auslieferungsziel von 820 Jets trotz Engpässen bestätigt.
    Foto: franz massard - stock.adobe.com

    FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Die Aktien von Airbus haben am Donnerstagmorgen nach den Geschäftszahlen mit 216,85 Euro so viel gekostet wie noch nie. Ihr Jahresplus wuchs damit auf gut 40 Prozent an. Zum Vergleich: Der Dax legte 2025 bisher etwa halb so viel zu.

    Das Quartalsergebnis je Aktie habe die Markterwartungen um 5 Prozent übertroffen, schrieb JPMorgan-Experte David Perry. Auch der Barmittelzufluss sei höher als gedacht. Derweil bestätigte Airbus trotz knapper Triebwerke auch sein Auslieferungsziel von 820 Jets für das Gesamtjahr.

    Auch George McWhirter lobte die Kennzahlen. Aus seiner Sicht gibt es im vierten Quartal jedoch noch einiges zu tun. Denn für die Jahresziele sei das Abschneiden im Schlussquartal letztlich entscheidend, wie auch Airbus-Chef Guillaume Faury hervorgehoben hatte. Auch das Gros der Zollbelastungen falle ins letzte Jahresviertel./ag/ajx/stk

    Airbus

    +1,26 %
    +1,87 %
    +6,80 %
    +16,56 %
    +50,44 %
    +91,27 %
    +247,19 %
    +233,41 %
    +1.068,59 %
    ISIN:NL0000235190WKN:938914

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Airbus Aktie

    Die Airbus Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +2,03 % und einem Kurs von 214,1 auf Tradegate (30. Oktober 2025, 10:04 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Airbus Aktie um +1,87 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +6,80 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Airbus bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 167,85 Mrd..

    Airbus zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 3,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,2000 %.

    Die letzten 8 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 223,00EUR. Von den letzten 8 Analysten der Airbus Aktie empfehlen 1 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 200,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 240,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von -5,86 %/+12,97 % bedeutet.




    dpa-AFX
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    2 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
