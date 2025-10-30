    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus

    Wirtschaft

    125 Aufrufe 125 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Eil +++ Wirtschaftsleistung stagniert im dritten Quartal 2025

    Wiesbaden (dts Nachrichtenagentur) - Das deutsche Bruttoinlandsprodukt (BIP) ist im dritten Quartal 2025 gegenüber dem Vorquartal unverändert geblieben. Das teilte das Statistische Bundesamt am Donnerstag auf Basis vorläufiger Zahlen mit, die oft später korrigiert werden. Die dts Nachrichtenagentur sendet in Kürze weitere Details.

    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte

    Community Beiträge zu Airbus - 938914 - NL0000235190

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Airbus. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!



    Verfasst von Redaktion dts
    6 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Wirtschaft Eil +++ Wirtschaftsleistung stagniert im dritten Quartal 2025 Das deutsche Bruttoinlandsprodukt (BIP) ist im dritten Quartal 2025 gegenüber dem Vorquartal unverändert geblieben. Das teilte das Statistische Bundesamt am Donnerstag auf Basis vorläufiger Zahlen mit, die oft …