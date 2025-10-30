Cantourage Group Thrives in Q3 2025 Amid Regulatory Challenges

Cantourage Group SE reported a revenue increase of 148% to EUR 75 million in the first nine months of 2025.

The company generated approximately EUR 20.1 million in revenue for Q3 2025, compared to EUR 13.2 million in the same period of 2024.

EBITDA for Q3 2025 was around EUR 3.9 million, reflecting strong operational performance and scalability.

Cantourage is expanding its presence in international markets, with growth in the UK and strategic plans for Poland, Spain, and Italy.

The company is enhancing its telemedicine offerings and developing innovative product formats to improve patient access to medical cannabis.

Cantourage remains optimistic about future growth in existing and new markets while closely monitoring regulatory changes.

The next important date, Publication of the half-year financial statements of Cantourage Group SE as of June 30, 2025., at Cantourage Group is on 31.10.2025.

The price of Cantourage Group at the time of the news was 3,0800EUR and was down -0,48 % compared with the previous day.





