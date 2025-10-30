SNP's Kyano: Seamless SAP Cloud Migration Solution

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE is migrating its SAP systems from SAP Cloud ERP Private to SAP Cloud ERP Public Edition using its own Kyano platform.

The migration represents a significant milestone in the long-standing partnership between SNP and SAP, enhancing their collaboration in supporting global customers.

Kyano platform is designed to facilitate faster and more reliable data migrations, including the integration of historical data.

SNP has completed over 15,000 complex transformation projects in its 30-year history, showcasing its expertise in IT and business transformations.

The project is being closely monitored by customers, partners, and the SAP community, providing insights for future SAP modernization and cloud migration efforts.

SNP serves around 3,000 customers globally, including many DAX 40 and Fortune 500 companies, and reported revenues of EUR 254.8 million in the 2024 fiscal year.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 06.11.2025.

The price of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner at the time of the news was 74,30EUR and was down -0,27 % compared with the previous day.





