Solstice Debuts on NASDAQ After Honeywell Spin-Off
Solstice Advanced Materials is set to revolutionize the specialty materials industry, leveraging its extensive heritage and innovative prowess to drive growth and shareholder value.
- Solstice Advanced Materials has completed its spin-off from Honeywell and is now trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SOLS."
- The company aims to accelerate growth and enhance shareholder value as a leading specialty materials firm.
- Solstice has a heritage of over 130 years in advanced materials and serves critical sectors such as HVAC/R, semiconductor manufacturing, and healthcare.
- The company launches with approximately 4,000 employees, 24 manufacturing sites, and four R&D centers, catering to over 3,000 customers in 120 countries.
- Each Honeywell shareholder received one share of Solstice common stock for every four shares of Honeywell held as part of the spin-off.
- Solstice is recognized for its innovative materials and holds a robust portfolio of over 5,700 patents, focusing on high-performance solutions across various industries.
