    Solstice Debuts on NASDAQ After Honeywell Spin-Off

    Solstice Advanced Materials is set to revolutionize the specialty materials industry, leveraging its extensive heritage and innovative prowess to drive growth and shareholder value.

    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Solstice Advanced Materials has completed its spin-off from Honeywell and is now trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SOLS."
    • The company aims to accelerate growth and enhance shareholder value as a leading specialty materials firm.
    • Solstice has a heritage of over 130 years in advanced materials and serves critical sectors such as HVAC/R, semiconductor manufacturing, and healthcare.
    • The company launches with approximately 4,000 employees, 24 manufacturing sites, and four R&D centers, catering to over 3,000 customers in 120 countries.
    • Each Honeywell shareholder received one share of Solstice common stock for every four shares of Honeywell held as part of the spin-off.
    • Solstice is recognized for its innovative materials and holds a robust portfolio of over 5,700 patents, focusing on high-performance solutions across various industries.






