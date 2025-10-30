    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus

    Wirtschaft - Dax dreht leicht ins Minus - Gesamtmarkt rudert etwas zurück
    Foto: Frankfurter Börse, via dts Nachrichtenagentur
    Frankfurt/Main (dts Nachrichtenagentur) - Der Dax hat sich am Donnerstag nach einem halbwegs freundlichen Start bis zum Mittag etwas in den roten Bereich bewegt. Gegen 12:30 Uhr wurde der Leitindex mit rund 24.085 Punkten berechnet und damit 0,2 Prozent unter dem Vortagsniveau. An der Spitze der Kursliste rangierten Airbus, Adidas und Infineon, am Ende die Deutsche Telekom, Siemens Energy und Volkswagen.

    "Die Marktteilnehmer nehmen bei vielen Dax-Unternehmen in der Breite Kursgewinne mit", sagte Marktexperte Andreas Lipkow. Es entstehe der Eindruck, dass der Gesamtmarkt bereits in den letzten Handelswochen zu stark nach vorne gegangen sei und nun zurückrudere. "Die Handelsimpulse können den Finanzmärkten kaum noch nachhaltige Dynamiken geben."

    "Insbesondere an den US-Aktienmärkten schwebt latent die Gefahr mit, dass es nach der heutigen Runde an Quartalsdaten zu ausgeprägten Gewinnmitnahmen kommen könnte", so Lipkow. "Ein ähnliches Handelsbild hatte sich bereits am Mittwoch aufgezeigt. Das Handelsvolumen im Dax-Future bleibt weiterhin unterdurchschnittlich und bildet dadurch ebenfalls keine Grundlage für neue Rekordversuche im deutschen Aktienmarkt."

    Die europäische Gemeinschaftswährung war am Donnerstagmittag etwas stärker: Ein Euro kostete 1,1609 US-Dollar, ein Dollar war dementsprechend für 0,8614 Euro zu haben.

    Der Ölpreis sank unterdessen: Ein Fass der Nordsee-Sorte Brent kostete gegen 12 Uhr deutscher Zeit 64,53 US-Dollar; das waren 39 Cent oder 0,6 Prozent weniger als am Schluss des vorherigen Handelstags.

