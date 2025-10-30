Ping Identity Acquires Keyless to Boost Global Biometric Privacy Adoption
Ping Identity is acquiring Keyless to enhance biometric authentication, leveraging Keyless' unique technology for secure, seamless user experiences without storing biometric data.
- Ping Identity has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Keyless, a company specializing in privacy-preserving biometric authentication.
- The acquisition aims to enhance global adoption of biometric multi-factor authentication that does not store users' biometric data.
- Keyless' Zero-Knowledge Biometrics technology allows for seamless authentication using facial recognition without retrievable storage of biometric information.
- The integration of Keyless technology into the Ping Identity Platform will strengthen fraud prevention and user assurance while maintaining a frictionless user experience.
- Keyless technology supports passwordless multi-factor authentication and instant biometric authentication, enhancing security and compliance with global privacy standards.
- The acquisition reflects a shared vision between Ping Identity and Keyless to prioritize privacy-preserving authentication in modern identity security.
