hep global GmbH Rebounds in 2025: Year-End Forecast Stands Strong
hep global GmbH has turned the tide in 2025, showcasing a remarkable financial rebound. With revenues soaring to EUR 33.3 million and EBIT reaching EUR 9.4 million, the company is on a promising path. This marks a significant recovery from the challenges faced in 2024. Strategic European focus and efficiency measures are driving this success. Confident in its trajectory, hep global GmbH maintains its optimistic forecast for 2025.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- hep global GmbH reported a significant operational trend reversal in the first nine months of 2025, with consolidated revenue of EUR 33.3 million and EBIT of EUR 9.4 million.
- The company experienced a notable improvement in earnings performance compared to a challenging 2024, with a reduced consolidated net loss of EUR -6.8 million from EUR -16.4 million in the same period of 2024.
- The majority of annual revenues are generated in the second half of the year, and the expected catch-up effect is materializing, indicating a strong third quarter.
- Positive project sales in Germany and Poland helped offset delays in the USA due to regulatory uncertainties, leading to increased stability in the solar market.
- CFO Thomas Tschirf emphasized that efficiency measures and a strategic focus on Europe are contributing to profitability, with confidence in achieving the full-year forecast.
- hep global GmbH confirmed its full-year forecast for 2025, expecting revenue between EUR 45 and 55 million and EBIT between EUR 5 and 15 million, supported by ongoing project sales.
