21 0 Kommentare hep global GmbH Rebounds in 2025: Year-End Forecast Stands Strong

hep global GmbH has turned the tide in 2025, showcasing a remarkable financial rebound. With revenues soaring to EUR 33.3 million and EBIT reaching EUR 9.4 million, the company is on a promising path. This marks a significant recovery from the challenges faced in 2024. Strategic European focus and efficiency measures are driving this success. Confident in its trajectory, hep global GmbH maintains its optimistic forecast for 2025.

