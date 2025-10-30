STRATEC Faces Delays: 2025 Sales Guidance Adjusted Amid Supply Issues

STRATEC SE reports supply chain-related production delays due to trade policy tensions affecting rare earth magnets, impacting system deliveries in Q3 2025.

The company adjusts its 2025 sales guidance, now expecting consolidated sales at constant currency to match the previous year's figure, instead of showing growth.

Despite lower sales expectations, STRATEC anticipates achieving the lower end of its adjusted EBIT margin forecast of 10.0% to 12.0% due to scale benefits and efficiency measures.

Preliminary results for the first nine months of 2025 show a 2.5% increase in consolidated sales at constant currency to €175.6 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 7.3%.

STRATEC plans to publish its definitive results and Quarterly Statement for the first nine months of 2025 on November 7, 2025.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at STRATEC is on 07.11.2025.

The price of STRATEC at the time of the news was 23,850EUR and was down -4,02 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.905,57PKT (+0,07 %).





