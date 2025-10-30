    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus

    ANALYSE-FLASH

    Berenberg hebt Ziel für Airbus auf 205 Euro - 'Hold'

    • Berenberg hebt Kursziel für Airbus auf 205 Euro an.
    • Ebit und Free Cashflow positiv überrascht.
    • Jahresziele stark abhängig vom Schlussquartal.
    HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Airbus nach Quartalszahlen von 200 auf 205 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) und die Barmittelentwicklung (Free Cashflow) des Flugzeugbauers hätten positiv überrascht, schrieb George McWhirter in seiner am Donnerstag vorliegenden Reaktion. Die Erreichung der bestätigten Jahresziele hänge aber stark vom Schlussquartal ab./rob/gl/la

    Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.10.2025 / 06:29 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Airbus Aktie

    Die Airbus Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +2,48 % und einem Kurs von 215 auf Tradegate (30. Oktober 2025, 15:34 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Airbus Aktie um +1,87 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +6,80 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Airbus bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 169,43 Mrd..

    Airbus zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 3,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,2000 %.

    Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 230,43EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 205,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 245,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von -4,21 %/+14,49 % bedeutet.


    Rating: Hold
    Analyst: Berenberg Bank
    Kursziel: 205 Euro

    dpa-AFX
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
