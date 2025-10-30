Commerzbank's 2026 Capital Needs Lowered, MDA Buffer Stays Safe

Commerzbank's Pillar 2 capital requirement (P2R) has been reduced by 10 basis points to 2.15% for 2026.

The additional own funds requirement for the leverage ratio (SREP P2R-LR) remains unchanged at 0.1%.

The Maximum Distributable Amount (MDA) threshold for Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) is set at 10.13% of risk-weighted assets (RWA).

CEO Bettina Orlopp stated that the reduction in capital requirements reflects supervisory confidence in Commerzbank's business model and growth path.

As of June 2025, Commerzbank's CET1 ratio is 14.56%, significantly above the MDA threshold, providing a comfortable buffer for investments and shareholder returns.

Commerzbank aims for a CET1 ratio of 13.5% as part of its strategic plans until 2028.

The next important date, The translation of "Ergebnis Q3 2025" to English is "Result Q3 2025.", at Commerzbank is on 06.11.2025.

The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 31,14EUR and was down -0,08 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 24.119,00PKT (-0,02 %).





