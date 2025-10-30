DAX, Perimeter Solutions & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Perimeter Solutions
|+29,35 %
|Chemie
|🥈
|Acast
|+19,69 %
|Unterhaltung
|🥉
|permanent tsb Group Holdings
|+18,92 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Baxter International
|-15,37 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🟥
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals
|-20,45 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|FMC
|-28,45 %
|Chemie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Cosa Resources
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Deutsche Lufthansa
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
|Arafura Rare earths
|Rohstoffe
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
|Beyond Meat
|Nahrungsmittel
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|211
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|183
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Quantum eMotion
|57
|Hardware
|Kontron
|57
|Hardware
|Viromed Medical
|54
|Gesundheitswesen
|Gerresheimer
|48
|Gesundheitswesen
Perimeter Solutions
Platz 1
Acast
Platz 2
permanent tsb Group Holdings
Platz 3
Baxter International
Platz 4
Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Platz 5
FMC
Platz 6
Cosa Resources
Platz 7
Diginex
Platz 8
Deutsche Lufthansa
Platz 9
Arafura Rare earths
Platz 10
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Platz 11
Beyond Meat
Platz 12
DAX
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Platz 14
Quantum eMotion
Platz 15
Kontron
Platz 16
Viromed Medical
Platz 17
Gerresheimer
Platz 18
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte