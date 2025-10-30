PSI AG's Q3: Revenue Soars Amid One-Time Costs

PSI Software SE reported a 36% increase in new orders, reaching 269 million euros in the first nine months of 2025.

Revenue increased by 15% to 203.6 million euros after nine months, with an adjusted operating result of 5.8 million euros.

The Grid & Energy Management segment saw a 28.3% revenue increase to 96.9 million euros, but faced restructuring costs impacting the operating result.

The Process Industries & Metals segment's revenue rose by 9% to 53.1 million euros, with an improved operating result of 3.0 million euros.

PSI signed an investment agreement with Warburg Pincus, which plans a voluntary public takeover offer for all outstanding shares, incurring transaction costs in the low double-digit million range.

PSI expects growth in order intake and sales of around 10% for 2025, with an adjusted EBIT margin of around 4% after accounting for one-time expenses.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at PSI AG is on 30.10.2025.

The price of PSI AG at the time of the news was 45,05EUR and was up +0,11 % compared with the previous day.

4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 44,90EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,33 % since publication.





