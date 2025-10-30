11880 Solutions AG Revises 2025 EBITDA & Cash Outlook

11880 Solutions AG has raised its EBITDA forecast for 2025 from €3-4 million to €3.8-4.8 million.

The cash forecast for 2025 has been adjusted downwards to €1.8-2.5 million, below the previous estimate of €2.8-3.5 million.

The adjustment in cash forecast is due to current business development despite ongoing efficiency measures.

The company's sales revenues are expected to remain within the initial guidance of €53-57 million for the year.

The announcement is classified as inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

The information was disclosed on October 30, 2025, by 11880 Solutions AG based in Essen, Germany.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at 11 88 0 Solutions Akt is on 06.11.2025.

The price of 11 88 0 Solutions Akt at the time of the news was 0,6300EUR and was up +10,53 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,6500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,17 % since publication.





