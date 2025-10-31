Strong Q3 Earnings Boost: Impressive Growth in Third Quarter
In a year marked by economic challenges and global uncertainties, FUCHS SE has demonstrated resilience with a modest sales increase and strategic growth initiatives.
- FUCHS SE reported a 1% increase in sales revenues to EUR 2,700 million in the first nine months of 2025, driven by organic and external growth.
- EBIT for the same period reached EUR 326 million, which is 2% lower than the previous year's figure, impacted by a challenging market and negative currency effects.
- Earnings in the third quarter improved significantly compared to the second quarter and were slightly above the same quarter from the previous year.
- The company confirmed its outlook for 2025, expecting sales revenues, EBIT, and free cash flow to remain at the previous year's levels.
- The Asia-Pacific region showed strong performance with a 3% increase in sales revenues and a 17% rise in EBIT, while North and South America faced challenges due to negative currency effects.
- FUCHS SE continues to operate in a difficult economic environment, with uncertainties stemming from geopolitical tensions and tariff discussions affecting demand.
+3,73 %
-3,22 %
-2,04 %
-3,61 %
-8,31 %
+25,05 %
+51,21 %
