SURTECO GROUP: Q3 Earnings Rise Despite Slight Sales Dip

SURTECO Group's sales for the first three quarters of 2025 were €639.8 million, slightly down from €662.2 million in the previous year, reflecting a -1% change after accounting for the discontinuation of the impregnates division and negative exchange-rate effects.

Adjusted EBITDA for the same period fell to €73.2 million from €76.8 million in 2024, but there was an increase in Q3 earnings to €22.5 million compared to €19.8 million in Q3 2024.

The financial result was negatively impacted by intercompany loan exchange-rate effects, resulting in a loss of €-18.2 million, compared to €-14.0 million in the previous year.

The net loss for the first three quarters of 2025 was €-5.2 million, a significant decline from a net profit of €7.8 million in the same period last year.

The company anticipates restrained demand for the current business year, confirming an adjusted EBITDA forecast of €85 million to €105 million, likely at the lower end of this range, and sales expectations between €850 million and €900 million.

SURTECO Group operates internationally with over 3,500 employees across 26 production sites, generating annual sales of approximately €857 million, with significant market presence in Germany, Europe, and North America.

The price of SURTECO GROUP at the time of the news was 12,050EUR and was down -0,21 % compared with the previous day.





