SURTECO GROUP: Q3 Earnings Rise Despite Slight Sales Dip
SURTECO Group faces a mixed financial landscape in 2025, with sales slightly down and exchange-rate challenges impacting profits, yet showing resilience in quarterly earnings.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- SURTECO Group's sales for the first three quarters of 2025 were €639.8 million, slightly down from €662.2 million in the previous year, reflecting a -1% change after accounting for the discontinuation of the impregnates division and negative exchange-rate effects.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the same period fell to €73.2 million from €76.8 million in 2024, but there was an increase in Q3 earnings to €22.5 million compared to €19.8 million in Q3 2024.
- The financial result was negatively impacted by intercompany loan exchange-rate effects, resulting in a loss of €-18.2 million, compared to €-14.0 million in the previous year.
- The net loss for the first three quarters of 2025 was €-5.2 million, a significant decline from a net profit of €7.8 million in the same period last year.
- The company anticipates restrained demand for the current business year, confirming an adjusted EBITDA forecast of €85 million to €105 million, likely at the lower end of this range, and sales expectations between €850 million and €900 million.
- SURTECO Group operates internationally with over 3,500 employees across 26 production sites, generating annual sales of approximately €857 million, with significant market presence in Germany, Europe, and North America.
The next important date, SURTECO GROUP SE publishes the report for the first three quarters of 2025., at SURTECO GROUP is on 31.10.2025.
The price of SURTECO GROUP at the time of the news was 12,050EUR and was down -0,21 % compared with the previous day.
-0,21 %
-1,83 %
-7,65 %
-23,09 %
-32,73 %
-39,55 %
-43,04 %
-30,95 %
-54,19 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte