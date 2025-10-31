Almonty Industries, Ramaco Resources Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: 763307657
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Ramaco Resources Registered (A)
|+15,50 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Nano Dimension
|+11,61 %
|Hardware
|🥉
|Canaan (A) (A)
|+8,37 %
|Halbleiter
|🟥
|DroneShield
|-6,58 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|HomeToGo
|-6,63 %
|Internet
|🟥
|Jl Mag Rare-Earth Ltd. Registered (H)
|-7,27 %
|Rohstoffe
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Quantum eMotion
|Hardware
|🥉
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Republic Technologies Incorporation
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|EcoGraf
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|160
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|56
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Quantum eMotion
|54
|Hardware
|TeamViewer
|54
|Informationstechnologie
|Tesla
|53
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|PUMA
|40
|Freizeit
Ramaco Resources Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -26,74 %
Wochenperformance: -26,74 %
Platz 1
Nano Dimension
Wochenperformance: +12,33 %
Wochenperformance: +12,33 %
Platz 2
Canaan (A) (A)
Wochenperformance: -29,03 %
Wochenperformance: -29,03 %
Platz 3
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -13,53 %
Wochenperformance: -13,53 %
Platz 4
HomeToGo
Wochenperformance: +4,64 %
Wochenperformance: +4,64 %
Platz 5
Jl Mag Rare-Earth Ltd. Registered (H)
Wochenperformance: -0,78 %
Wochenperformance: -0,78 %
Platz 6
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Platz 7
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: +42,99 %
Wochenperformance: +42,99 %
Platz 8
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: +8,63 %
Wochenperformance: +8,63 %
Platz 9
Republic Technologies Incorporation
Wochenperformance: -2,73 %
Wochenperformance: -2,73 %
Platz 10
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -13,53 %
Wochenperformance: -13,53 %
Platz 11
EcoGraf
Wochenperformance: -20,35 %
Wochenperformance: -20,35 %
Platz 12
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -8,84 %
Wochenperformance: -8,84 %
Platz 13
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +0,14 %
Wochenperformance: +0,14 %
Platz 14
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: +42,99 %
Wochenperformance: +42,99 %
Platz 15
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -2,37 %
Wochenperformance: -2,37 %
Platz 16
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -0,64 %
Wochenperformance: -0,64 %
Platz 17
PUMA
Wochenperformance: -13,71 %
Wochenperformance: -13,71 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte