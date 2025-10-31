Juicy Fields Scandal: EBA's Response & Investor Action Unveiled
The Juicy Fields scandal is a tale of deception and loss, marking a dark milestone in the annals of financial fraud.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- The Juicy Fields scandal is the largest cannabis fraud in history, involving over 186,000 investors who lost €645 million on non-existent cannabis plants.
- The Cypriot company iSX Financial EU Plc acted as the payment service provider for the fraud, raising suspicions of their involvement in investment fraud and money laundering.
- iSX is licensed under EU law and is subject to supervision by EU institutions, with ongoing court proceedings against them.
- Investors have called on the European Banking Authority (EBA) to take action, but the EBA has not yet investigated the case despite multiple reminders.
- Aggrieved investors can register on the platform www.juicyfieldsclaims.com, with informative video conferences scheduled for November 4 and 6, 2025.
- The victims are urging the European Parliament and the Commission to intervene in what is described as the largest money laundering case in European history.
