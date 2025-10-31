Strengthening the Strategic BESS Partnership and Joint Focus on Sustainable Growth in Europe (FOTO)

Traunstein (ots) - MaxSolar GmbH and Greenvolt Group, through Greenvolt Power,

have deepened their partnership in the field of Battery Energy Storage Systems

(BESS). As part of ongoing strategic discussions between representatives from

both companies - including Jacek Bladek (COO) of Greenvolt Power and Christoph

Strasser (CEO) of MaxSolar - concrete steps for sustainable collaboration were

defined last week at MaxSolar's headquarters in Traunstein, Bavaria.



The aim of the partnership is to combine the strengths of Greenvolt Power's

extensive expertise in BESS with MaxSolar's innovative approach to solar and

storage integration. Greenvolt Power brings its proven track record with over

4.7 GW, while MaxSolar contributes deep local knowledge in renewable energy

solutions and a strong focus on integrating these systems efficiently into the

grid. This collaboration is already generating synergies, particularly in the

procurement of storage systems, driving tangible outcomes like cost

efficiencies, faster deployment times, and scalable solutions for a sustainable

energy future.





MaxSolar is particularly proud to highlight its upcoming projects, including the

first grid-friendly storage solution in partnership with Bayernwerk Netze in

Bavaria-an important milestone for the company and the energy transition in

Germany. "The ongoing collaboration once again highlights the close and trusting

partnership between Greenvolt Power and us at MaxSolar," said Christoph

Strasser, CEO of MaxSolar. "Our shared goal is to develop innovative storage

strategies that not only drive the transition to a sustainable energy future but

also contribute significantly to grid serviceability and flexibility. We are

focusing on technologies that enable the efficient storage of renewable energy

and its flexible integration into the grid."



"Battery storage is one of the fastest-growing and most strategic areas of

Greenvolt's business, already representing 4.7 GWh scheduled to enter operation

shortly within our extensive project pipeline. We see storage as essential to

building a more flexible, resilient, and decarbonized energy system. Our

collaboration with MaxSolar allows us to combine technical expertise and market

insight, creating synergies that will undoubtedly accelerate our joint growth

and deliver greater value across Europe's renewable landscape", said Jacek

Bladek, COO, Greenvolt Power.



This collaboration solidifies the foundation for a long-term, successful

partnership that also strengthens the technological and economic profitability

of photovoltaics combined with energy storage.



About MaxSolar GmbH



Founded in 2009, MaxSolar GmbH, headquartered in Traunstein, develops

cross-sector energy concepts and covers the entire value chain of renewable

energy - from development, planning, and installation to operation. By combining

photovoltaic, wind energy, storage solutions, electromobility, and heat supply,

innovative concepts are created that intelligently interconnect all sectors.

Additionally, MaxSolar offers customers Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for

long-term, predictable green electricity supply. With a project pipeline of 7.6

gigawatts, five locations, and approximately 400 employees, MaxSolar operates

across Germany.



http://www.maxsolar.com



About Greenvolt Power



Greenvolt Power, part of Greenvolt Group, a global leader in 100% renewable

energy, operates in the Utility-Scale segment, specializing in onshore wind,

solar, and energy storage. With strong expertise in development, the company

also excels in financing, construction, operation, and asset management of

large-scale projects.



With a strong presence across 19 markets in Europe, North America, and Asia,

Greenvolt Power has a current pipeline of 14.1 GW, with 5.1 GW expected to be

ready to build by the end of 2025. It is also one of the world's leading

developers of battery energy storage systems (BESS) with a 4.7 GW pipeline.



http://www.power.greenvolt.com



