    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht

    MaxSolar and Greenvolt Group

    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Strengthening the Strategic BESS Partnership and Joint Focus on Sustainable Growth in Europe (FOTO)

    Traunstein (ots) - MaxSolar GmbH and Greenvolt Group, through Greenvolt Power,
    have deepened their partnership in the field of Battery Energy Storage Systems
    (BESS). As part of ongoing strategic discussions between representatives from
    both companies - including Jacek Bladek (COO) of Greenvolt Power and Christoph
    Strasser (CEO) of MaxSolar - concrete steps for sustainable collaboration were
    defined last week at MaxSolar's headquarters in Traunstein, Bavaria.

    The aim of the partnership is to combine the strengths of Greenvolt Power's
    extensive expertise in BESS with MaxSolar's innovative approach to solar and
    storage integration. Greenvolt Power brings its proven track record with over
    4.7 GW, while MaxSolar contributes deep local knowledge in renewable energy
    solutions and a strong focus on integrating these systems efficiently into the
    grid. This collaboration is already generating synergies, particularly in the
    procurement of storage systems, driving tangible outcomes like cost
    efficiencies, faster deployment times, and scalable solutions for a sustainable
    energy future.

    MaxSolar is particularly proud to highlight its upcoming projects, including the
    first grid-friendly storage solution in partnership with Bayernwerk Netze in
    Bavaria-an important milestone for the company and the energy transition in
    Germany. "The ongoing collaboration once again highlights the close and trusting
    partnership between Greenvolt Power and us at MaxSolar," said Christoph
    Strasser, CEO of MaxSolar. "Our shared goal is to develop innovative storage
    strategies that not only drive the transition to a sustainable energy future but
    also contribute significantly to grid serviceability and flexibility. We are
    focusing on technologies that enable the efficient storage of renewable energy
    and its flexible integration into the grid."

    "Battery storage is one of the fastest-growing and most strategic areas of
    Greenvolt's business, already representing 4.7 GWh scheduled to enter operation
    shortly within our extensive project pipeline. We see storage as essential to
    building a more flexible, resilient, and decarbonized energy system. Our
    collaboration with MaxSolar allows us to combine technical expertise and market
    insight, creating synergies that will undoubtedly accelerate our joint growth
    and deliver greater value across Europe's renewable landscape", said Jacek
    Bladek, COO, Greenvolt Power.

    This collaboration solidifies the foundation for a long-term, successful
    partnership that also strengthens the technological and economic profitability
    of photovoltaics combined with energy storage.

    About MaxSolar GmbH

    Founded in 2009, MaxSolar GmbH, headquartered in Traunstein, develops
    cross-sector energy concepts and covers the entire value chain of renewable
    energy - from development, planning, and installation to operation. By combining
    photovoltaic, wind energy, storage solutions, electromobility, and heat supply,
    innovative concepts are created that intelligently interconnect all sectors.
    Additionally, MaxSolar offers customers Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for
    long-term, predictable green electricity supply. With a project pipeline of 7.6
    gigawatts, five locations, and approximately 400 employees, MaxSolar operates
    across Germany.

    http://www.maxsolar.com

    About Greenvolt Power

    Greenvolt Power, part of Greenvolt Group, a global leader in 100% renewable
    energy, operates in the Utility-Scale segment, specializing in onshore wind,
    solar, and energy storage. With strong expertise in development, the company
    also excels in financing, construction, operation, and asset management of
    large-scale projects.

    With a strong presence across 19 markets in Europe, North America, and Asia,
    Greenvolt Power has a current pipeline of 14.1 GW, with 5.1 GW expected to be
    ready to build by the end of 2025. It is also one of the world's leading
    developers of battery energy storage systems (BESS) with a 4.7 GW pipeline.

    http://www.power.greenvolt.com

    Press Contact:

    Verena Steindl
    Marketing & Communications
    MaxSolar GmbH
    Phone: +49 861 21396 621
    E-Mail: mailto: verena.steindl@maxsolar.de

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170503/6148812
    OTS: MaxSolar GmbH




    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    MaxSolar and Greenvolt Group Strengthening the Strategic BESS Partnership and Joint Focus on Sustainable Growth in Europe (FOTO) MaxSolar GmbH and Greenvolt Group, through Greenvolt Power, have deepened their partnership in the field of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). As part of ongoing strategic discussions between representatives from both companies - including Jacek …