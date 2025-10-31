MaxSolar and Greenvolt Group
Strengthening the Strategic BESS Partnership and Joint Focus on Sustainable Growth in Europe (FOTO)
Traunstein (ots) - MaxSolar GmbH and Greenvolt Group, through Greenvolt Power,
have deepened their partnership in the field of Battery Energy Storage Systems
(BESS). As part of ongoing strategic discussions between representatives from
both companies - including Jacek Bladek (COO) of Greenvolt Power and Christoph
Strasser (CEO) of MaxSolar - concrete steps for sustainable collaboration were
defined last week at MaxSolar's headquarters in Traunstein, Bavaria.
The aim of the partnership is to combine the strengths of Greenvolt Power's
extensive expertise in BESS with MaxSolar's innovative approach to solar and
storage integration. Greenvolt Power brings its proven track record with over
4.7 GW, while MaxSolar contributes deep local knowledge in renewable energy
solutions and a strong focus on integrating these systems efficiently into the
grid. This collaboration is already generating synergies, particularly in the
procurement of storage systems, driving tangible outcomes like cost
efficiencies, faster deployment times, and scalable solutions for a sustainable
energy future.
MaxSolar is particularly proud to highlight its upcoming projects, including the
first grid-friendly storage solution in partnership with Bayernwerk Netze in
Bavaria-an important milestone for the company and the energy transition in
Germany. "The ongoing collaboration once again highlights the close and trusting
partnership between Greenvolt Power and us at MaxSolar," said Christoph
Strasser, CEO of MaxSolar. "Our shared goal is to develop innovative storage
strategies that not only drive the transition to a sustainable energy future but
also contribute significantly to grid serviceability and flexibility. We are
focusing on technologies that enable the efficient storage of renewable energy
and its flexible integration into the grid."
"Battery storage is one of the fastest-growing and most strategic areas of
Greenvolt's business, already representing 4.7 GWh scheduled to enter operation
shortly within our extensive project pipeline. We see storage as essential to
building a more flexible, resilient, and decarbonized energy system. Our
collaboration with MaxSolar allows us to combine technical expertise and market
insight, creating synergies that will undoubtedly accelerate our joint growth
and deliver greater value across Europe's renewable landscape", said Jacek
Bladek, COO, Greenvolt Power.
This collaboration solidifies the foundation for a long-term, successful
partnership that also strengthens the technological and economic profitability
of photovoltaics combined with energy storage.
About MaxSolar GmbH
Founded in 2009, MaxSolar GmbH, headquartered in Traunstein, develops
cross-sector energy concepts and covers the entire value chain of renewable
energy - from development, planning, and installation to operation. By combining
photovoltaic, wind energy, storage solutions, electromobility, and heat supply,
innovative concepts are created that intelligently interconnect all sectors.
Additionally, MaxSolar offers customers Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for
long-term, predictable green electricity supply. With a project pipeline of 7.6
gigawatts, five locations, and approximately 400 employees, MaxSolar operates
across Germany.
http://www.maxsolar.com
About Greenvolt Power
Greenvolt Power, part of Greenvolt Group, a global leader in 100% renewable
energy, operates in the Utility-Scale segment, specializing in onshore wind,
solar, and energy storage. With strong expertise in development, the company
also excels in financing, construction, operation, and asset management of
large-scale projects.
With a strong presence across 19 markets in Europe, North America, and Asia,
Greenvolt Power has a current pipeline of 14.1 GW, with 5.1 GW expected to be
ready to build by the end of 2025. It is also one of the world's leading
developers of battery energy storage systems (BESS) with a 4.7 GW pipeline.
http://www.power.greenvolt.com
Press Contact:
Verena Steindl
Marketing & Communications
MaxSolar GmbH
Phone: +49 861 21396 621
E-Mail: mailto: verena.steindl@maxsolar.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170503/6148812
OTS: MaxSolar GmbH
