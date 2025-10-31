FRIWO Sells DIN Rail Power Supply Unit: A Strategic Move
FRIWO AG has strategically divested its DIN rail power supply segment, securing a €10 million boost. This move aligns with FRIWO's vision to enhance growth and profitability. The buyer, a renowned player in electrical engineering, was the exclusive client for these products. With restructuring complete, FRIWO targets a 30% equity ratio by 2025 and aims for robust sales growth and profitability. Operating globally, FRIWO is a key provider of power solutions, listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at FRIWO is on 06.11.2025.
The price of FRIWO at the time of the news was 5,6000EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
