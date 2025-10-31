FRIWO Sells DIN Rail Power Supply Unit: A Strategic Move

FRIWO AG has completed the sale of its DIN rail power supply business, generating a cash inflow of around 10 million euros.

The sale is part of FRIWO's strategy to focus on growth initiatives and improve profitability.

The buyer of the business is a well-known manufacturer in electrical engineering, electronics, and automation, who was also the sole customer for these products.

The financial restructuring of FRIWO is complete, with plans to increase the equity ratio to over 30% by the end of 2025.

FRIWO aims to increase consolidated sales by at least a high single-digit percentage annually until 2029 and achieve an EBIT margin of more than 5% in the medium term.

FRIWO is an international provider of power supply and charging solutions, with operations in Europe, Asia, and the USA, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The price of FRIWO at the time of the news was 5,6000EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






