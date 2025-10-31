    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsFRIWO AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu FRIWO
    93 Aufrufe 93 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    FRIWO Sells DIN Rail Power Supply Unit: A Strategic Move

    FRIWO AG has strategically divested its DIN rail power supply segment, securing a €10 million boost. This move aligns with FRIWO's vision to enhance growth and profitability. The buyer, a renowned player in electrical engineering, was the exclusive client for these products. With restructuring complete, FRIWO targets a 30% equity ratio by 2025 and aims for robust sales growth and profitability. Operating globally, FRIWO is a key provider of power solutions, listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

    FRIWO Sells DIN Rail Power Supply Unit: A Strategic Move
    Foto: Dena Skulskaya - Unsplash
    • FRIWO AG has completed the sale of its DIN rail power supply business, generating a cash inflow of around 10 million euros.
    • The sale is part of FRIWO's strategy to focus on growth initiatives and improve profitability.
    • The buyer of the business is a well-known manufacturer in electrical engineering, electronics, and automation, who was also the sole customer for these products.
    • The financial restructuring of FRIWO is complete, with plans to increase the equity ratio to over 30% by the end of 2025.
    • FRIWO aims to increase consolidated sales by at least a high single-digit percentage annually until 2029 and achieve an EBIT margin of more than 5% in the medium term.
    • FRIWO is an international provider of power supply and charging solutions, with operations in Europe, Asia, and the USA, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

    The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at FRIWO is on 06.11.2025.

    The price of FRIWO at the time of the news was 5,6000EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    FRIWO

    0,00 %
    +1,75 %
    -18,88 %
    -27,50 %
    -76,42 %
    -87,71 %
    -64,63 %
    -23,37 %
    ISIN:DE0006201106WKN:620110





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    FRIWO Sells DIN Rail Power Supply Unit: A Strategic Move FRIWO AG has strategically divested its DIN rail power supply segment, securing a €10 million boost. This move aligns with FRIWO's vision to enhance growth and profitability. The buyer, a renowned player in electrical engineering, was the exclusive …