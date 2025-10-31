National Powersport Auctions Begins European Expansion

Milan (ots) - National Powersport Auctions (NPA)

(https://www.npauctions.com/cp/HP) , America's top dealer only powersports

auction, will begin operating in Europe starting in early 2026. The company is

kicking off its European launch at EICMA.



National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has announced its entry into the European

market through dedicated German and Spanish operations in Q2 2026. The NPA

leadership team will visit EICMA 2025, which will be held at Fiera Milano from

November 4-9, to establish relationships with European dealer partners and

industry professionals.





ABOUT NPA AND TRANSFORMING INVENTORY MANAGEMENTNPA operates as the leading auction and remarketing solution for powersportdealers, manufacturers and financial institutions throughout North America.Established in 1990, NPA works with the largest powersport companies includingHarley-Davidson, Yamaha, Polaris, BMW, BRP many more. The company currentlyoperates ten convenient locations across the United States and provides itsauction services to thousands of franchise and independent dealers worldwide.Like North American dealers, European powersport dealers face operationalchallenges including inventory management, scarce market data and complexlogistics. NPA offers an established solution which has transformed NorthAmerican inventory management for dealers, lenders and manufacturers. The NPAplatform enables dealers to buy pre-owned inventory at wholesale prices, accessclear pricing data and simplify logistics, keeping costs down and increasinginventory turns and profitability.INDUSTRY-LEADING TECHNOLOGY MEETS EUROPEAN MARKET NEEDSThe European launch of NPA will bring multiple competitive benefits which do notexist in the market today. Industry-Leading Tech: NPA's Condition Report is thegold standard for evaluating a powersport vehicle's mechanical and cosmeticcondition. Along with NPA's Condition Report, the NPA Value Guide uses 25+ yearsof proprietary wholesale transaction data from over 30,000 different powersportmodels to deliver real-time wholesale pricing to its customers. This data helpsdealers make accurate pricing decisions for their trades and optimize theirpre-owned inventory. Flexible Auction Platforms: NPA's auction platform enablesdealers to access inventory through multiple auction channels, includingregularly scheduled online events and 24/7 NPA eSale listings. Dealers can placebids from anywhere in Europe through its secure process. Dedicated SupportInfrastructure: NPA will deliver support services in German and Spanish tocustomers through its localized team, which handles transportation needs andassists customers with training, administrative support and customer service.ATTENDING EICMA 2025 FOR PARTNER MEETINGSThe NPA leadership team will participate in EICMA 2025, which takes place from November 4-9 at Fiera Milano in Milan,to establish connections with dealer partners, industry stakeholders andstrategic collaborators.