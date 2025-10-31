DAX, Probe Gold & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Marion Stolzenwald - Gerresheimer AG
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Probe Gold
|+34,15 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|LexinFintech Holdings (A)
|+25,60 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|Roku Registered (A)
|+21,20 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🟥
|Adtalem Global Education
|-30,08 %
|Dienstleistungen
|🟥
|Newell Brands
|-32,13 %
|Konsum
|🟥
|Luminar Technologies Luminar Tech Rg (A)
|-44,02 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Cosa Resources
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|American Critical Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|EcoGraf
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|264
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|106
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|TeamViewer
|83
|Informationstechnologie
|Gerresheimer
|78
|Gesundheitswesen
|Tesla
|57
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|PUMA
|42
|Freizeit
Probe Gold
Wochenperformance: +33,74 %
Platz 1
LexinFintech Holdings (A)
Wochenperformance: -26,61 %
Platz 2
Roku Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -3,53 %
Platz 3
Adtalem Global Education
Wochenperformance: -9,77 %
Platz 4
Newell Brands
Wochenperformance: -4,18 %
Platz 5
Luminar Technologies Luminar Tech Rg (A)
Wochenperformance: +17,32 %
Platz 6
Diginex
Wochenperformance: +28,50 %
Platz 7
Cosa Resources
Wochenperformance: +40,74 %
Platz 8
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Platz 9
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -13,53 %
Platz 10
American Critical Minerals
Wochenperformance: +6,14 %
Platz 11
EcoGraf
Wochenperformance: -20,35 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,70 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -8,84 %
Platz 14
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -2,37 %
Platz 15
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +0,14 %
Platz 16
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -0,64 %
Platz 17
PUMA
Wochenperformance: -13,71 %
Platz 18
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte