SLR Group Reveals 24/25 Results & 25/26 Outlook; Bond at 8.944%
SLR Group navigates financial challenges with strategic foresight, reporting a dip in sales but eyeing growth through innovation and efficiency.
Foto: Andrei Armiagov - stock.adobe.com
- SLR Group reported net sales of EUR 194.0 million for the financial year 24/25, with a decrease from EUR 241.4 million in the previous year.
- The adjusted EBITDA for FY 24/25 was EUR 17.3 million, influenced positively by the "Adapt & Grow" program, but still a 34% decline from the previous year.
- For FY 25/26, SLR Group forecasts total production and tonnage sold to be around 105 kilotons, with an expected adjusted EBITDA of EUR 19 million to EUR 20 million.
- The "Adapt & Grow" program has increased operational efficiency and profitability potential, preparing the company for market improvements.
- SLR Group aims to expand its product range, particularly in electromobility, to meet customer needs in construction and agriculture, positioning itself for sustainable growth.
- SLR Group operates four production facilities in Germany, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, and has issued a EUR 75 million bond listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stockholm.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.