    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsSLR Group Unternehmensanleihe 8,944 % bis 10/27 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu SLR Group Unternehmensanleihe 8,944 % bis 10/27
    25 Aufrufe 25 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    SLR Group Reveals 24/25 Results & 25/26 Outlook; Bond at 8.944%

    SLR Group navigates financial challenges with strategic foresight, reporting a dip in sales but eyeing growth through innovation and efficiency.

    SLR Group Reveals 24/25 Results & 25/26 Outlook; Bond at 8.944%
    Foto: Andrei Armiagov - stock.adobe.com
    • SLR Group reported net sales of EUR 194.0 million for the financial year 24/25, with a decrease from EUR 241.4 million in the previous year.
    • The adjusted EBITDA for FY 24/25 was EUR 17.3 million, influenced positively by the "Adapt & Grow" program, but still a 34% decline from the previous year.
    • For FY 25/26, SLR Group forecasts total production and tonnage sold to be around 105 kilotons, with an expected adjusted EBITDA of EUR 19 million to EUR 20 million.
    • The "Adapt & Grow" program has increased operational efficiency and profitability potential, preparing the company for market improvements.
    • SLR Group aims to expand its product range, particularly in electromobility, to meet customer needs in construction and agriculture, positioning itself for sustainable growth.
    • SLR Group operates four production facilities in Germany, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, and has issued a EUR 75 million bond listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stockholm.






    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    SLR Group Reveals 24/25 Results & 25/26 Outlook; Bond at 8.944% SLR Group navigates financial challenges with strategic foresight, reporting a dip in sales but eyeing growth through innovation and efficiency.