Aconnic AG: 2025 Mid-Year Report & Strategic Changes

aconnic AG published its Half Year Financial Report for 2025, showing a decline in revenues in the COMMUNICATION NETWORKS segment to €19.237 million from €31.567 million in the previous year.

The CARBON CAPTURING & BIO-ENERGY segment experienced significant growth, with revenues increasing over 300% to €3.219 million and an EBITDA of €2.090 million.

The company has faced challenges in achieving growth and profitability targets despite strong customer ratings and product reliability.

Measures to strengthen financial position, including capital increases and market expansion, were initiated in 2024 but have faced delays, impacting development.

Key transformation targets include annual cost reductions of €3.5 million, refinancing €23 million in debt, and expanding into critical infrastructure markets.

CEO Werner Neubauer expressed optimism for 2026, citing an increased order backlog and anticipated revenue growth of 50% in Q4 2025 despite current challenges.

The price of aconnic at the time of the news was 0,4350EUR and was up +1,40 % compared with the previous day.





