Singulus Technologies Updates 2025 Forecast After Nine-Month Financial Report

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES reported sales of €44.3 million for the first nine months of 2025, down from €61.0 million in 2024.

Operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were minus €2.5 million, compared to €1.9 million in the same period of the previous year.

Order intake was €30.9 million, significantly lower than the €70.8 million recorded in the same period of 2024.

The order backlog as of September 30, 2025, was €64.0 million, down from €68.7 million in 2024.

Delays in awarding planned large orders have led to a reduced revenue forecast for 2025, now expected to be between €65.0 million and €80.0 million.

The new EBIT forecast for 2025 is between minus €4.5 million and plus €0.5 million due to lower-than-planned revenue.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at Singulus Technologies is on 12.11.2025.

The price of Singulus Technologies at the time of the news was 1,6450EUR and was up +4,11 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,6150EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,82 % since publication.





