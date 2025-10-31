Singulus Technologies Updates 2025 Forecast After Nine-Month Financial Report
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES faces a challenging financial landscape in 2025. Sales have dropped to €44.3 million, a significant decline from last year's €61.0 million. Operating earnings plummeted to minus €2.5 million, with order intake also seeing a sharp fall. Delays in large orders have led to a reduced revenue forecast, now between €65.0 million and €80.0 million.
- SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES reported sales of €44.3 million for the first nine months of 2025, down from €61.0 million in 2024.
- Operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were minus €2.5 million, compared to €1.9 million in the same period of the previous year.
- Order intake was €30.9 million, significantly lower than the €70.8 million recorded in the same period of 2024.
- The order backlog as of September 30, 2025, was €64.0 million, down from €68.7 million in 2024.
- Delays in awarding planned large orders have led to a reduced revenue forecast for 2025, now expected to be between €65.0 million and €80.0 million.
- The new EBIT forecast for 2025 is between minus €4.5 million and plus €0.5 million due to lower-than-planned revenue.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at Singulus Technologies is on 12.11.2025.
The price of Singulus Technologies at the time of the news was 1,6450EUR and was up +4,11 % compared with the previous
day.
11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,6150EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,82 % since publication.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.