Borussia Dortmund, Circus & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Circus
|+10,24 %
|Nahrungsmittel
|🥈
|Onco-Innovations
|+9,90 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Weichai Power (H)
|+7,32 %
|Versorger
|🟥
|Luminar Technologies Luminar Tech Rg (A)
|-8,04 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🟥
|Digi Power X
|-8,41 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Novem Group
|-10,03 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|EcoGraf
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Battery X Metals
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Telescope Innovations
|Chemie
|Rigetti Computing
|Hardware
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|Lynas Rare Earths
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Borussia Dortmund
|22
|Freizeit
|🥈
|Tesla
|17
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥉
|BYD
|15
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Silber
|15
|Rohstoffe
|Kuros Biosciences
|15
|Biotechnologie
|NVIDIA
|14
|Halbleiter
Circus
Wochenperformance: +14,88 %
Platz 1
Onco-Innovations
Wochenperformance: +38,85 %
Platz 2
Weichai Power (H)
Wochenperformance: +12,57 %
Platz 3
Luminar Technologies Luminar Tech Rg (A)
Wochenperformance: -50,43 %
Platz 4
Digi Power X
Wochenperformance: +16,11 %
Platz 5
Novem Group
Wochenperformance: -10,31 %
Platz 6
EcoGraf
Wochenperformance: -19,47 %
Platz 7
Battery X Metals
Wochenperformance: +15,94 %
Platz 8
Telescope Innovations
Wochenperformance:
Platz 9
Rigetti Computing
Wochenperformance: +10,10 %
Platz 10
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: +6,79 %
Platz 11
Lynas Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: -22,71 %
Platz 12
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -1,57 %
Platz 13
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +5,00 %
Platz 14
BYD
Wochenperformance: -5,32 %
Platz 15
Silber
Wochenperformance: +0,73 %
Platz 16
Kuros Biosciences
Wochenperformance: +0,90 %
Platz 17
NVIDIA
Wochenperformance: +8,73 %
Platz 18
