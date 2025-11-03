paragon: 2025 Q3 Results Boost Auto Forecast

Preliminary results for the first nine months of 2025 show a decline in automotive segment revenues to €83.4m, mainly due to the sale of the starter battery business and lower call-off levels.

Despite lower sales, Group EBITDA remained stable at €12.5m, with an increased EBITDA margin of 15.0% compared to 12.1% the previous year.

Group EBIT improved from €3.9m to €4.8m, with the EBIT margin rising to 5.7% from 3.7% the previous year.

The company raised its forecast for the automotive segment, expecting EBITDA of around €19m and revenues between €115m and €120m for 2025.

Sales planning for the Consumer Products segment has been adjusted due to external conditions, but this does not impact the stable development of the automotive business.

Paragon is reviewing options for refinancing or dealing with the EUR bond maturing in mid-2027 to increase resilience against external crises.

The next important date, Interim Group Report as of September 30, 2025 (9 months), at paragon is on 12.11.2025.

The price of paragon at the time of the news was 2,7750EUR and was up +8,40 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,8000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,90 % since publication.





