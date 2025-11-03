paragon: 2025 Q3 Results Boost Auto Forecast
Paragon's financial resilience is evident as it navigates revenue dips with strategic foresight, maintaining stable EBITDA and projecting a robust future.
Foto: mirkomedia - 48191602
- Preliminary results for the first nine months of 2025 show a decline in automotive segment revenues to €83.4m, mainly due to the sale of the starter battery business and lower call-off levels.
- Despite lower sales, Group EBITDA remained stable at €12.5m, with an increased EBITDA margin of 15.0% compared to 12.1% the previous year.
- Group EBIT improved from €3.9m to €4.8m, with the EBIT margin rising to 5.7% from 3.7% the previous year.
- The company raised its forecast for the automotive segment, expecting EBITDA of around €19m and revenues between €115m and €120m for 2025.
- Sales planning for the Consumer Products segment has been adjusted due to external conditions, but this does not impact the stable development of the automotive business.
- Paragon is reviewing options for refinancing or dealing with the EUR bond maturing in mid-2027 to increase resilience against external crises.
The next important date, Interim Group Report as of September 30, 2025 (9 months), at paragon is on 12.11.2025.
The price of paragon at the time of the news was 2,7750EUR and was up +8,40 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,8000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,90 % since publication.
+11,33 %
+11,16 %
-7,50 %
+22,75 %
+30,15 %
-38,33 %
-71,88 %
-89,16 %
-63,41 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte