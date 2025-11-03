JML Finance LU 7% Bond: Julius Meinl Living's Bold Budapest Buy
Julius Meinl Living PLC embarks on a new chapter with "The Julius Budapest," blending its storied heritage with modern luxury in the heart of Hungary's capital.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Julius Meinl Living PLC has acquired a property on Hegedu utca in Budapest for development into "The Julius Budapest," expected to open in early 2029.
- The company is fully controlled by the Julius Meinl family, with a 163-year history in consumer goods, retail, and real estate.
- The first property, "The Julius Prague," opened in 2022 and achieved significant success, with €12.2 million in revenues and a 9.6 rating on Booking.com.
- The Budapest property spans 1,991m2, with 74% cleared for development, and will feature 118 rooms and apartments averaging 34m2 in size.
- Funding for the acquisition and redevelopment will come from the Julius Meinl Living group and senior bank debt, with discussions ongoing for financing.
- Julius Meinl Living aims to expand its portfolio of luxury, low operating cost hotels in major European cities, with additional pipeline properties under negotiation.
