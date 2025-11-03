Koelnmesse strengthens sales in the Middle East (FOTO)

    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    Cologne (ots) - - Koelnmesse is realigning its sales in the Middle East region
    from 1 November 2025

    - From now on, the network of local foreign chambers of commerce will serve the
    company's ten target markets in the Middle East

    - The reorganisation is part of Koelnmesse's steady continuation of its
    internationalisation strategy

    Following three successful trade fair premières in Saudi Arabia in 2025,
    Koelnmesse is stepping up its commitment and reorganising sales throughout the
    region. The cooperation arrangement with its previous sales partner, ifp, for
    the ten countries in the region - United Arab Emirates, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan,
    Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Iraq - concludes on 31 October
    2025. From 1 November 2025, Koelnmesse will intensify its strategic partnership
    with the international network of foreign chambers of commerce. It has managed
    to add new sales partners: The German-Emirati Chamber of Commerce and Industry
    (AHK) in Dubai, and The Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Saudi
    Arabia, Bahrain and Yemen, located in Riyadh. The Foreign Chamber of Commerce in
    Cairo already works on behalf of Koelnmesse and will oversee not just sales in
    Egypt but marketing in Lebanon and Jordan as well.

    Going forward, the three partners will manage Middle East sales for Koelnmesse
    events at the Cologne headquarters and for trade fairs in third countries.
    "Koelnmesse is an important door opener to many international growth markets,"
    Koelnmesse CEO Gerald Böse remarked. Specifically, Koelnmesse helps SMEs
    diversify and safeguard their business through broader positioning or even
    establish themselves in markets where they still lack a presence of their own.
    As Gerald Böse noted: "Our trade fairs in Cologne are a booster for companies
    from all over the world."

    The strengthening of Koelnmesse's international presence is mainly the result of
    targeted activities in key markets and the cultivation of strategic
    partnerships. This also includes partnerships with the two foreign chambers of
    industry and commerce and with The Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in
    Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Yemen. Gerald Böse stressed: "By distributing sales
    activities for trade fairs in Cologne across multiple shoulders, we expect not
    only to achieve greater precision in our approach to target groups but also
    systematically to further bolster Cologne as a trade fair location. I'd also
    like to take this opportunity to thank our previous sales partner ifp for their
    many years of successful partnership."

    From 1 November 2025, Koelnmesse's country coverage in the Middle East will be
