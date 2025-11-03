Koelnmesse strengthens sales in the Middle East (FOTO)
Cologne (ots) - - Koelnmesse is realigning its sales in the Middle East region
Following three successful trade fair premières in Saudi Arabia in 2025,
Koelnmesse is stepping up its commitment and reorganising sales throughout the
region. The cooperation arrangement with its previous sales partner, ifp, for
the ten countries in the region - United Arab Emirates, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan,
Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Iraq - concludes on 31 October
2025. From 1 November 2025, Koelnmesse will intensify its strategic partnership
with the international network of foreign chambers of commerce. It has managed
to add new sales partners: The German-Emirati Chamber of Commerce and Industry
(AHK) in Dubai, and The Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Saudi
Arabia, Bahrain and Yemen, located in Riyadh. The Foreign Chamber of Commerce in
Cairo already works on behalf of Koelnmesse and will oversee not just sales in
Egypt but marketing in Lebanon and Jordan as well.
Going forward, the three partners will manage Middle East sales for Koelnmesse
events at the Cologne headquarters and for trade fairs in third countries.
"Koelnmesse is an important door opener to many international growth markets,"
Koelnmesse CEO Gerald Böse remarked. Specifically, Koelnmesse helps SMEs
diversify and safeguard their business through broader positioning or even
establish themselves in markets where they still lack a presence of their own.
As Gerald Böse noted: "Our trade fairs in Cologne are a booster for companies
from all over the world."
The strengthening of Koelnmesse's international presence is mainly the result of
targeted activities in key markets and the cultivation of strategic
partnerships. This also includes partnerships with the two foreign chambers of
industry and commerce and with The Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Yemen. Gerald Böse stressed: "By distributing sales
activities for trade fairs in Cologne across multiple shoulders, we expect not
only to achieve greater precision in our approach to target groups but also
systematically to further bolster Cologne as a trade fair location. I'd also
like to take this opportunity to thank our previous sales partner ifp for their
many years of successful partnership."
From 1 November 2025, Koelnmesse's country coverage in the Middle East will be
