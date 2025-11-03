Koelnmesse strengthens sales in the Middle East (FOTO)

Cologne (ots) - - Koelnmesse is realigning its sales in the Middle East region

Following three successful trade fair premières in Saudi Arabia in 2025,Koelnmesse is stepping up its commitment and reorganising sales throughout theregion. The cooperation arrangement with its previous sales partner, ifp, forthe ten countries in the region - United Arab Emirates, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan,Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Iraq - concludes on 31 October2025. From 1 November 2025, Koelnmesse will intensify its strategic partnershipwith the international network of foreign chambers of commerce. It has managedto add new sales partners: The German-Emirati Chamber of Commerce and Industry(AHK) in Dubai, and The Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in SaudiArabia, Bahrain and Yemen, located in Riyadh. The Foreign Chamber of Commerce inCairo already works on behalf of Koelnmesse and will oversee not just sales inEgypt but marketing in Lebanon and Jordan as well.Going forward, the three partners will manage Middle East sales for Koelnmesseevents at the Cologne headquarters and for trade fairs in third countries."Koelnmesse is an important door opener to many international growth markets,"Koelnmesse CEO Gerald Böse remarked. Specifically, Koelnmesse helps SMEsdiversify and safeguard their business through broader positioning or evenestablish themselves in markets where they still lack a presence of their own.As Gerald Böse noted: "Our trade fairs in Cologne are a booster for companiesfrom all over the world."The strengthening of Koelnmesse's international presence is mainly the result oftargeted activities in key markets and the cultivation of strategicpartnerships. This also includes partnerships with the two foreign chambers ofindustry and commerce and with The Delegation of German Industry and Commerce inSaudi Arabia, Bahrain and Yemen. Gerald Böse stressed: "By distributing salesactivities for trade fairs in Cologne across multiple shoulders, we expect notonly to achieve greater precision in our approach to target groups but alsosystematically to further bolster Cologne as a trade fair location. I'd alsolike to take this opportunity to thank our previous sales partner ifp for theirmany years of successful partnership."From 1 November 2025, Koelnmesse's country coverage in the Middle East will be