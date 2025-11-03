DAX, Terns Pharmaceuticals & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: AIXTRON
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Terns Pharmaceuticals
|+81,94 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|BayWa
|+40,59 %
|Industrie/Mischkonzerne
|🥉
|Citycon
|+35,20 %
|Immobilien
|🟥
|Quantum eMotion
|-15,77 %
|Hardware
|🟥
|Precision BioSciences
|-19,15 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|uniQure
|-56,62 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Metavista3D
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|AIXTRON
|Halbleiter
|🥉
|Battery X Metals
|Rohstoffe
|Quantum eMotion
|Hardware
|Cosa Resources
|Rohstoffe
|American Critical Minerals
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|218
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|89
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Ucore Rare Metals
|32
|Rohstoffe
|BioNTech
|30
|Biotechnologie
|Vonovia
|28
|Immobilien
|TeamViewer
|28
|Informationstechnologie
Terns Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +3,65 %
Wochenperformance: +3,65 %
Platz 1
BayWa
Wochenperformance: -32,86 %
Wochenperformance: -32,86 %
Platz 2
Citycon
Wochenperformance: -8,31 %
Wochenperformance: -8,31 %
Platz 3
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: +37,61 %
Wochenperformance: +37,61 %
Platz 4
Precision BioSciences
Wochenperformance: +20,69 %
Wochenperformance: +20,69 %
Platz 5
uniQure
Wochenperformance: +13,09 %
Wochenperformance: +13,09 %
Platz 6
Metavista3D
Wochenperformance: -36,08 %
Wochenperformance: -36,08 %
Platz 7
AIXTRON
Wochenperformance: +4,22 %
Wochenperformance: +4,22 %
Platz 8
Battery X Metals
Wochenperformance: +15,94 %
Wochenperformance: +15,94 %
Platz 9
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: +37,61 %
Wochenperformance: +37,61 %
Platz 10
Cosa Resources
Wochenperformance: +11,58 %
Wochenperformance: +11,58 %
Platz 11
American Critical Minerals
Wochenperformance: -1,82 %
Wochenperformance: -1,82 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,44 %
Wochenperformance: -1,44 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +4,36 %
Wochenperformance: +4,36 %
Platz 14
Ucore Rare Metals
Wochenperformance: +69,68 %
Wochenperformance: +69,68 %
Platz 15
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -1,47 %
Wochenperformance: -1,47 %
Platz 16
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -5,94 %
Wochenperformance: -5,94 %
Platz 17
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -3,82 %
Wochenperformance: -3,82 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte